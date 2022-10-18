SVG national flag colors to light up Empire State Building to mark independence

The colors of the national flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (yellow, blue, and green) will adorn the iconic Empire State Building on October 27 to mark the country’s 43 years of independence.

The Consulate General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York says the public may witness the inaugural flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green, New York on October 27 starting from 1:30 pm.

A message published by the consulate said: “Let’s come out in our national colors and stand proud and strong as we demonstrate our LOVE and SUPPORT for our beloved SVG. Looking forward to seeing you there.”

“Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People”; is the theme under which activities to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of independence for St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be held.

The consulate also announced that a gathering will be held at a venue (to be announced) to view the lighting of the iconic Empire State Building in the colors of the National Flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 5:58 pm.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the last Windward Island to gain its independence from the United Kingdom. In 1962, the Federation of East Indians, to which St. Vincent and the Grenadines belonged, was dissolved, and the transition to independence beside the larger Caribbean islands began. In 1969, St. Vincent and the Grenadines was granted statehood by the British, giving them sovereignty over their internal affairs but still under the British colony. Finally, on October 27, 1979, Queen Elizabeth II granted St. Vincent and the Grenadines their independence. Since then, October 27 has become a public holiday on the island and is celebrated by nationals at home and in the diaspora.