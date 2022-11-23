Suriname constructs new port in Nickerie

The Suriname government has given the green light for the construction of the Port of Nickerie, a new deep-water port with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi saying “this project should be seen in the context of the larger sub-regional development and connects Suriname with Guyana, Brazil, and the region”.

Santokhi, speaking at the launch of the project that is expected to be completed by 2025, said the port is an initiative of the government in collaboration with Port Management Suriname, Phoenix Development Company and Port of Rotterdam. The cost of the project has not been disclosed.

The government said the strategic location of the port in the center of the Suriname-Guyana basin will enable efficient services to take full advantage of the oil and gas discoveries north of Nickerie. In addition, the Port of Nickerie will also provide market access to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Northern Brazil.

- Advertisement -

President Santokhi told the ceremony that Suriname will develop its oil and gas, taking into account international standards and that the sector will be used to improve the socio-economic development of the people of the CARICOM country.

He said income from the sector will also go into the savings and stabilization fund, intended for the next generation.

The authorities said the new port is part of a larger plan to create an economic hub in Nickerie on the northwest coast of the country. They said the focus is on providing advanced technologies within the infrastructure, with the protection of nature in mind, so a green and sustainable port where mangrove forests will also be created. A buffer zone with space for ecotourism will be created between the port and the protected area.

- Advertisement -

CMC/