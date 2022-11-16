St Lucia to launch nationwide survey on universal health coverage

The St. Lucia government says it will undertake a fact-finding nationwide survey that will serve as a digital data collection tool imperative ahead of the imminent launch of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) project.

It said the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs and the UHC project will undertake the survey that has five key components including demographic information, public knowledge on Universal Health Coverage, services to expect under Universal Health Coverage, willingness to register and public preference on information dissemination

It said nationals will be invited to participate in the survey via a user-friendly digital platform.

“The aim of Universal Health Coverage is to make healthcare more accessible to all segments of the population and facilitate a more inclusive healthcare system. This includes the full range of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care,” the statement added.

Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister, Moses Jn Baptiste says UHC forms a part of the government’s mandate in improving health systems and ensuring that affordable and equitable health care is provided to St. Lucians.

“Government has taken concrete actions to cause St. Lucia to have a sustainable Universal Healthcare system,” he said.

“We are creating more opportunities for access to good quality healthcare at every level of the healthcare system, and we want all the people to understand the system. The views of our people on Universal Healthcare is critical to the ongoing process of refining the system which we will eventually create,” he added.

