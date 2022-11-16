fbpx
NewsCaribbeanSt. Lucia

St Lucia to launch nationwide survey on universal health coverage

St Lucia to launch nationwide survey on universal health coverage
By CMC News

The St. Lucia government says it will undertake a fact-finding nationwide survey that will serve as a digital data collection tool imperative ahead of the imminent launch of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) project.

It said the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs and the UHC project will undertake the survey that has five key components including demographic information, public knowledge on Universal Health Coverage, services to expect under Universal Health Coverage, willingness to register and public preference on information dissemination

It said nationals will be invited to participate in the survey via a user-friendly digital platform.

- Advertisement -

“The aim of Universal Health Coverage is to make healthcare more accessible to all segments of the population and facilitate a more inclusive healthcare system. This includes the full range of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care,” the statement added.

Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister, Moses Jn Baptiste says UHC forms a part of the government’s mandate in improving health systems and ensuring that affordable and equitable health care is provided to St. Lucians.

“Government has taken concrete actions to cause St. Lucia to have a sustainable Universal Healthcare system,” he said.

“We are creating more opportunities for access to good quality healthcare at every level of the healthcare system, and we want all the people to understand the system. The views of our people on Universal Healthcare is critical to the ongoing process of refining the system which we will eventually create,” he added.

CMC/

 

Previous articleBarbados suspends importation of poultry products from the UK over bird flu fears
Next articleUN climate chief stresses the importance of curbing global warming

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
World Bank launches Global Shield Financing Facility to help Caribbean adapt to climate change

World Bank launches Global Shield Financing Facility to help Caribbean adapt...

Click here to view
Skip to content