St. Lucia moving to cushion impact of rising consumer prices

St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre says his administration will remove the service charge on all price-controlled goods in a bid to cushion the impact of the cost of living.

“This week the minister of trade will announce that we have removed the service charge on all price-controlled goods in the country. The six percent service charge has been removed from all price-controlled goods, “Pierre told reporters.

He said the next shipment of price-controlled goods will result in the prices of the commodities declining by at least six percent.

- Advertisement -

Pierre told reporters that the government is trying its best under trying circumstances and that St. Lucians should understand that cost of living increases are a result of a global problem and the matter should not be political.

“It’s a world situation there are issues in the supply chain, issues with the price of fuel worldwide. St. Lucia is not unique and anybody who wants to pretend that St. Lucia is unique is not being truthful.”

Countries have blamed the ongoing war in Ukraine for the increase in inflation and Prime Minister Pierre also noted that even the “great United States” is facing a shortage of baby food formula forcing President Joe Biden to activate the Defense Production Act for the first time to import the commodity.

The legislation allows Washington more control over industrial production during emergencies and will enable it to direct suppliers of formula ingredients and prioritize delivery to manufacturers. Biden also announced ‘Operation Fly Formula’, allowing the Defense Department’s commercial planes to import formula.

But Prime Minister Pierre told reporters that St. Lucia’s options are limited, while at the same time, the government has to meet payables, including debts and salaries.

“These times are crucial,” Pierre said, urging St. Lucians to conserve, save energy and eat locally produced foods.

CMC