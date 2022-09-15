St. Lucia Government approves subsidy for banana farmers

Banana Farmers in St. Lucia will receive a 30 percent subsidy on inputs in light of the rising cost of production and productivity challenges faced by stakeholders in the sector.

Agriculture Minister Alfred Prospere said the subsidy will help farmers maintain the production output of their farms.

Prospere said the high cost of inputs is a major challenge faced by farmers and this latest decision by the government demonstrates the priority placed on building resilient, sustainable agriculture livelihoods, and underscores the importance of the banana industry to St. Lucia.

- Advertisement -

A government statement said the agreement, between the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Fair Trade Organization (NFTO) ensures access to cheaper agricultural inputs, particularly fertilizers that have been highlighted by farmers as a necessary point of assistance.

NFTO chairman, Larry Andrew, said the agreement will help boost productivity and improve the standards required to maintain key international markets.

“This subsidy is a start, and I’m hoping that it is something that we can continue to work on. As it is now, based on the MOU, farmers will be benefiting from two cycles of fertilizer at a reduced cost, two 25-kilogram bags per acre at a discount of 30 percent.

“Whenever productivity is rising or increasing on the island, all stakeholders need to benefit, so when the NFTO makes decisions, we think of all and not just the NFTO farmers.”

The island resumed shipping the fruit to the United Kingdom last month and is now aiming to restore production levels to its contractual obligations of 2000.

With more than 600 farmers involved directly in banana cultivation, the industry plays a significant role in improving the livelihoods of St. Lucians.

The St Lucia economy depends primarily on tourism, banana production, and some light manufacturing.

CMC/