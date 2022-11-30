St. Luca introduces online ED form

St. Lucia Wednesday made entry into the island a much more seamless process with the introduction of an online embarkation/disembarkation (ED) form that allows for the electronic processing of travelers.

The St. Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority (SALSPA) said the new electronic process will replace the handwritten form, providing real-time information to Immigration, Customs, and Port Health, and will significantly reduce the processing time of arriving passengers.

It said the George F.L. Charles Airport (SLU) on the outskirts of the capital will be used to introduce the process on Wednesday, followed by the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) in the southern town of Vieux Fort on December 5 and subsequently implemented at other ports of entry.

SALSPA said the introduction of the online ED form is delivered by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and funded through the 11th European Development Fund.

“It is also in line with initiatives by the government of St. Lucia, toward a digital conversion of public sector services for the continued improvement of the island’s operational competencies and simplicity of conducting business,” it said, adding that without a time limit on early submissions, the process enables travelers the comfort of completing and confidentially submitting their information at any time prior to arrival in St. Lucia.

“The new process gives travelers the opportunity to submit their ED forms up to the point of departure, aboard the aircraft, and by extension at the airport in St. Lucia using data or available Wi-Fi, and/or with the assistance of customer service representatives of the St. Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority.”

Assistant Superintendent in Charge of the Department of Immigration, Sean Alexander, said the simple four step process is as a result of “listening to our nationals, visitors, and investors who are seeking seamless travel experiences backed by confidence in the management of the destination’s entry processes.

“This is a unified approach, ensuring that our commitment to welcoming travelers is of a global standard,” said Alexander.

CMC/