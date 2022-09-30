Seven charged in major drug bust remanded

Seven people who were charged following a massive drug bust in Clarendon, Jamaica last week were remanded on Thursday when they appeared in the May Pen Parish Court.

According to the allegations before the court, on September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police officers assigned to the Clarendon Division intercepted a three-vehicle convoy in Clarendon Park in the parish.

More than 1200 pounds of compressed marijuana were discovered during the search of all three vehicle

Garrie Rogers, 43, a taxi driver from St Elizabeth, was charged and was remanded in custody along with his co-accused.

They are George Richards, 38, a fish vendor from Manchioneal, Portland; Emmert Saunds, 32, a taxi driver from Scotts Run, Portland; Marvin Watson, 42, a National Water Commission technician from Scotts Run; Barrington Gayle, 45, a fisherman from Sandshore, Manchioneal; Sidney Stevens, 42, a fisherman from Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine; and Carol Kelson, 54, a farmer from Rowlandsfield in St Thomas.

When narcotics investigators were called to the scene last week, all three cars were seized, and the occupants were apprehended on the basis of a reasonable suspicion that they had violated the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Rogers is accused of having marijuana in his possession, dealing in, trafficking, and preparing it for export.

His co-accused are charged with conspiracy, dealing in, and trafficking ganja.

All seven are to return to court on October 10.