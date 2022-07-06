fbpx
Saudi Arabian investment delegation to visit Guyana

President Irfaan Ali (Left) and Prince Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir
By Santana Salmon

An investment delegation of almost 50 representatives from Saudi Arabia is to visit Guyana later this month, according to an official statement.

It said the “large scale and private sector delegation” will visit from July 8-9.

A statement from the Office of the Presidency said President Irfaan Ali, who is in Suriname attending the 43rd Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit, held bilateral discussions with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir.

“The discussions focused on a number of areas of cooperation, including investment, energy, logistics, food security, climate and regional development,” the statement added.

Ali later told reporters in Paramaribo that the visit is part of deepening relations between Guyana and the middle eastern country, adding “they will be engaging the government and the private sector to see where they can come in as partners and on opportunities for investment and financing,”

 The two countries have already inked an air services pact, and they have been discussing economic relations.

