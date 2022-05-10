Guyana signs air services agreement with Saudi Arabia

Guyana on Monday signed an air services agreement with Saudi Arabia aimed at promoting and facilitating the expansion of international air services opportunities between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and Guyana’s Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill.

A government statement said Georgetown had been invited by Saudi Arabia to sign the agreement and participate in the three-day “Future Aviation Forum” which got underway on Monday.

The air services agreement addresses matters pertaining to Grant of Rights; Designation and Revocation; User Charges; Recognition of Certificates and Licences; Tariffs; Commercial Opportunities; Fair Competition, and Environmental Protection, among other matters.

“Presently there is no direct flight between Guyana and Saudi Arabia, however, this agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries,” said Edghill.

“Through the signature of the Guyana-Saudi Arabia Air Services Agreement, we anticipate that it will serve as an impetus for Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia to explore air services to Guyana, Latin America, and the Caribbean since the airline does not have a presence in this region of the world.

The statement said the agreement complements the more than 50 such air service agreements Guyana has established with other countries.

Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia is the third largest airline in the Middle East in terms of revenue, behind Emirates and Qatar Airways. The airline operates international flights to over 94 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invited Guyana to sign the Agreement and to also participate in the Future Aviation Forum, which is being held in Riyadh, May 9-11, 2022.

The forum is seeking to shape the evolution of international air travel by uniting international leaders from the private and public sectors, international CEOs, and regulators, and have them openly discuss and put forward fresh solutions to grow and revolutionize the sector.

Guyana and Saudi Arabia established formal diplomatic relations February 22, 2012.

CMC/