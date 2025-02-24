Sandals to create 3,500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

A massive, state-of-the-art hotel resort set to be built in Barbados later this year will create an estimated 3,500 jobs, marking what backers are calling the largest investment ever made in the country’s tourism sector. The new development, under the Sandals Beaches family brand, will be constructed on the site of the former Heywood’s Hotel Resort and Almond Resort.

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, revealed that around 1,700 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with an additional 1,800 permanent staff positions available once the resort is completed. Stewart made the announcement during the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at Wyndham Grand Resort – Sam Lord’s Castle.

“Demolition will begin this coming Monday,” Stewart said. “I have had several meetings with Prime Minister Mottley. The property will be a Beaches family brand, covering 1.2 million square feet with 600 rooms, including three- and four-bedroom villas. It will represent the best of what Sandals has ever offered for family holidays, all with a timeless elegance, designed to be absolutely beautiful. The project is moving forward.”

Stewart described the new resort as a “big machine” that will drive significant economic activity, including in areas such as tours, transportation, entertainment, and food and beverage services. He noted that the resort will host around 1,800 to 2,000 guests every week. “Barbados has come a long way, and it’s amazing for us to help build its tourism infrastructure while continuing to see strong demand for Barbados in the marketplace,” Stewart added.

The project, which is expected to take about two and a half years to complete, will be Sandals’ third hotel in Barbados. Sandals Barbados currently employs 1,450 permanent staff, while Sandals Royal Barbados employs about 600 workers.

The new resort will replace the former Almond Beach Village Resort, which closed on April 30, 2012, due to deteriorating conditions, declining occupancy, and profitability issues. The closure led to the loss of more than 500 jobs and had a significant impact on the country’s tourism industry.

Stewart thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her continued support, stressing the positive effects the project will have on both the tourism sector and the broader economy of Barbados.