NewsCaribbeanBarbados

Sandals to create 3,500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

Sandals to create 3 500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados
Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, revealed that around 1,700 jobs will be created during the construction phase
By Amelia Robinson

A massive, state-of-the-art hotel resort set to be built in Barbados later this year will create an estimated 3,500 jobs, marking what backers are calling the largest investment ever made in the country’s tourism sector. The new development, under the Sandals Beaches family brand, will be constructed on the site of the former Heywood’s Hotel Resort and Almond Resort.

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, revealed that around 1,700 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with an additional 1,800 permanent staff positions available once the resort is completed. Stewart made the announcement during the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at Wyndham Grand Resort – Sam Lord’s Castle.

“Demolition will begin this coming Monday,” Stewart said. “I have had several meetings with Prime Minister Mottley. The property will be a Beaches family brand, covering 1.2 million square feet with 600 rooms, including three- and four-bedroom villas. It will represent the best of what Sandals has ever offered for family holidays, all with a timeless elegance, designed to be absolutely beautiful. The project is moving forward.”

Stewart described the new resort as a “big machine” that will drive significant economic activity, including in areas such as tours, transportation, entertainment, and food and beverage services. He noted that the resort will host around 1,800 to 2,000 guests every week. “Barbados has come a long way, and it’s amazing for us to help build its tourism infrastructure while continuing to see strong demand for Barbados in the marketplace,” Stewart added.

The project, which is expected to take about two and a half years to complete, will be Sandals’ third hotel in Barbados. Sandals Barbados currently employs 1,450 permanent staff, while Sandals Royal Barbados employs about 600 workers.

- Advertisement -

The new resort will replace the former Almond Beach Village Resort, which closed on April 30, 2012, due to deteriorating conditions, declining occupancy, and profitability issues. The closure led to the loss of more than 500 jobs and had a significant impact on the country’s tourism industry.

Stewart thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her continued support, stressing the positive effects the project will have on both the tourism sector and the broader economy of Barbados.

More Stories

Bahamas Gov’t evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

Bahamas gov’t to evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

The Bahamian government has released the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket booster landing, outlining strategies for minimizing environmental impacts during...
ExxonMobil’s Tax Practices in Guyana Under Scrutiny Amid Financial Disparities

ExxonMobil’s tax practices in Guyana under scrutiny amid financial disparities

ExxonMobil Limited Guyana (EMGL), the operator of the Stabroek Block, has come under increasing scrutiny for its tax practices, with concerns raised over the...
Grenada Fisher Facility-1jpg

Grenada opens Climate-Smart Fisher Facility to support coastal resilience

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in collaboration with the government of Grenada and international partners, officially opened the island’s first Climate-Smart Fisher Facility in Soubise,...
American women Belize

Three American women found dead in Belize hotel

Authorities in Belize have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of three American women at a hotel in San Pedro. The victims, identified as...
Valerie Neita-Robertson

Veteran Jamaican attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson KC dies at 71

The Jamaican legal community is in mourning following the passing of veteran attorney-at-law, King’s Counsel (KC) Valerie Neita-Robertson. The distinguished lawyer, known for her...
Guyana Gas-to-Energy project

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy project faces delays amid arbitration

Guyana’s ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, aimed at cutting electricity costs and driving economic growth, is facing delays due to an ongoing arbitration process and...
CARICOM Martinique

Martinique moves closer to CARICOM associate membership

The French overseas territory of Martinique has taken a major step toward becoming an associate member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) after officially acceding...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Kenyan officer killed in Haiti during anti-gang mission

The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has suffered its first casualty, with an officer succumbing to injuries sustained during an anti-gang operation in...
political bruce golding

Bruce Golding defends police as JFJ sounds alarm over surge in fatal shootings

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has urged Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) to examine the circumstances behind police fatal shootings before condemning the security forces. Since...
Grand Palladium Jamaica

Grand Palladium Jamaica set for major expansion: What travelers can expect

Jamaica’s north coast is set to welcome a new level of luxury and grandeur as the Palladium Hotel Group embarks on a massive expansion...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Joy Reid to leave MSNBC

Guyanese-American Joy Reid to leave MSNBC after evening show canceled

Skip to content