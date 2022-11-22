Return of direct flights from Italy to Jamaica could boost tourism sector

Jamaica has welcomed the return of direct flights from Italy to Montego Bay which is considered a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and also for the upcoming winter tourist season.

The inaugural arrival of Neos Airline from Milan, Italy into Montego Bay on Sunday, November 20, represents an important sign of recovery since 2019 and the subsequent onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government officials, attraction and hotel owners, transport operators, and other business interests.

The flight carried 144 passengers and 11 crew members and was welcomed by a celebratory water arch salute from MBJ’s Emergency Response Service team, live Jamaican Mento music, and top representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board and MBJ Airports Limited.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the country continues to show its resilience in the aftermath of the pandemic as the tourism recovery surpasses its targets.

“Air connectivity out of Europe, one of our major source markets, is something we hold dear to our hearts and something we must continue to nurture, considering the competitive nature of the global tourism market,” he added.

According to Bartlett, the return of direct flights will significantly increase arrivals from Italy, citing the 13,000 visitors Jamaica received in 2019. He mentioned that the airline will operate two weekly flights from Italy to Jamaica during the winter season.

The minister added that from December 23, Neos Air will operate a second flight from Verona, Italy. Both flights will be utilizing a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner with a capacity of 359 seats.

MBJ Airports Limited, operator of the Sangster International Airport, in Montego Bay, also welcomed the return of Neos Airline indicating that it will foreshadow things to come for the winter season, which begins December 15.