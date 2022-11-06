President Ali says Guyana will be regional hub for Agri-smart training

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has declared that Guyana will be the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) focal point for training in smart farming and agriculture.

He spoke of his administration’s plan to achieve this goal during a bilateral forum hosted between government officials and a large Korean delegation.

“The aim is to make Guyana the regional hub for training in technology and smart agriculture, so from the government side there will be a collaboration with the Guyana School of Agriculture,” President Ali told those gathered for the discussion.

Senior minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said the team came at the right time to be part of Guyana’s massive transformational agenda.

“You come to Guyana at an incredibly exciting time for our country economically. As you know, Guyana is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, [and] this year we will grow by more than 50 percent.

“We look forward to facilitating business-to-business engagement…so welcome once again to Guyana and we look forward to seeing many of your companies’ establishing operations in Guyana,” Minister Singh stated.

The Korean delegation included entrepreneurs in a wide range of economic activities, including architecture, urban planning, agriculture, healthcare, water purification and security, among others.

CMC/