NHC monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean

Photo credit: NOAA
By Micaiah Morgan

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has been alerted to two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first tropical wave expected to hit the Caribbean is in the Central Atlantic Ocean between Africa and the Windward Islands.

According to the NHC, the wave is causing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves generally westward to west-north-westward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week,” the centre said.

Forecasters said the wave has a 20 per cent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

The second, which is located off Africa’s west coast, is also characterized by disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC stated that “Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-north-westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.”

This week, the wave has a 20 percent chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone.

