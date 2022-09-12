Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Bermuda

The police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a car park near Bermuda’s most famous beach.

It was the island’s eighth murder of the year — one more than last year’s figure.

A second man was taken to hospital with a stab wound after the incident near Horseshoe Bay, but his injury is said to be not life-threatening.

The victim has not yet been named.

According to police reports, shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Friday, they received a report of an altercation in the car park of Horseshoe Bay, Southampton.

On their arrival, several individuals fled the scene. However, police were informed that two males sustained stab wounds during an earlier incident at the car park.

The investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jason Smith, said: “There were several young people in the car park when this unfortunate incident occurred.”

This year’s other murder victims include Keith Gordon, 70, son of late legendary Trinidad and Tobago-born trade union pioneer Dr Edgar Fitzgerald Gordon, who was found dead in his Hamilton residence on June 11, the day after an altercation on Victoria Street. The incident became a murder investigation two weeks later.

CMC/