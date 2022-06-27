Bermuda Police launch murder investigation after death of national hero’s son

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the death of 70-year-old Keith Gordon, the son of one of Bermuda’s eight national heroes.

The body of Gordon, son of the late Trinidad and Tobago-born labor and civil rights leader Dr. Edgar Fitzgerald Gordon, was discovered at his Hamilton home two weeks ago.

On Friday, Detective Inspector Jason Smith said while foul play was not initially considered, a postmortem by an overseas forensic expert resulted in the case becoming a murder investigation.

He added that, in the wake of information gathered from the community, a man described by police as a “person of interest” was arrested and questioned. The man, who is said to be in his 20s, remains in police custody.

Gordon, the brother of former United Bermuda Party Premier Dame Pamela Gordon and former legislator Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, was described as “a very familiar and popular person within our community, particularly the City of Hamilton.”

Gordon-Pamplin, a former cabinet minister, said: “I appreciate the public — if them coming forward gives more closure, I am tremendously grateful.

“We have to trust the police to do their jobs and take whatever steps are appropriate in bringing closure to this issue.

“My main concern right now is putting my brother to rest.”

Born in 1895, Edgar Fitzgerald Gordon was a physician, parliamentarian, civil-rights activist, and labor leader in Bermuda, where he is regarded as the “father of trade unionism”.

He championed the cause of Bermudian workers and fought for equal rights for Black Bermudians, thereby laying the groundwork for much of the political and social change that came about after his death from a heart attack in 1955.

President of the Bermuda Industrial Union for 10 years from 1945, Gordon was bestowed the honor of national hero in 2011.

CMC/