Mining pit caves, killing miner

By CMC News

Police in Guyana report that Omar Oselmo a 37-year-old Guyanese miner died Thursday September 22 when a mining pit caved in and trapped him.

According to police reports, Oselmo and other miners had just finished working for the day on Thursday, but he later returned to the area when the walls of the pit caved in on him.

His co-workers heard the scream and rushed to his assistance, but they did not see him.

They started digging and later found Oselmo’s motionless body beneath the sand.

The body was removed, and the police were notified.

It is uncertain what caused the mine to collapse but this is one of several such incidents to happen in Guyana since the start of the year.

CMC/

 

