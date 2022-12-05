Millions of dollars in back pay to be disbursed to St. Lucia public servants

The administration of Prime Minister Phillip Pierre says the St. Lucian government will be disbursing over EC$ 20 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) in back pay owed to public servants.

In a statement on Saturday, the government said over EC$2.6 million will be invested in the economic stimulus program that will benefit all of the island’s 17 constituencies by creating new jobs, improving access to local government services, and beautifying communities.

Currently, public servants are benefiting from a one percent salary increase and are getting paid more than they did in 2021.

The release stated that pensioners are receiving an additional 4.2 percent on their monthly payments and to offset inflation, duties on price-controlled goods have been suspended.

Meanwhile, 71 percent of local businesses are on track to make more money in 2022 than they did last year and in addition, major infrastructure projects are creating jobs and private sector investors have begun expanding operations in St. Lucia.

The statement also noted that despite global economic challenges, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is projecting 9.5 percent GDP growth for the island through this year.

CMC/