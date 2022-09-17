fbpx
Mia Mottley to address UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment

mia-mottley-barbados
By Santana Salmon

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley will address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment as the United Nations begins the UN High-Level Week. World leaders have gathered at the UN Headquarters in New York to highlight transformative solutions for tackling the multiple crises that have unleashed vicious cycles of poverty, hunger, and inequalities worldwide.

“In these challenging times, the SDG Moment will seek to urgently scale up ambition and solidarity to advance the successful implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world’s to-do list as the best pathway for a safer, healthier, and more inclusive future,” the UN said in a statement.

It said the combined crises, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food insecurity, and a debilitating economy could lead to an additional 75 to 95 million people living in extreme poverty in 2022.

“As called for in the UN Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda, a renewed commitment to international cooperation and global solidarity is needed to set the SDGs back on track. With time running out as we approach the midpoint in 2023 of SDG implementation, this year’s SDG Moment is a major turning point for accelerating meaningful SDG action.”

The SDG Moment, a 90-minute event, will be held in person in the UN General Assembly Hall. It is to be convened by the Secretary-General, António Guterres, and will have present, heads of state and government, including SDG advocate co-chairs Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada as well as actor, producer, author, activist, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“In addition to the immersive projections in the UN General Assembly Hall that will stress the SDGs as our to-do list for a better future for all, there will be SDG Dialogues on Solutions to Inequalities and Climate solutions as well as musical performances, a poem recital and an SDG call to action,” the statement said.

CMC/

 

