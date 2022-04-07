Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley named as one of two the new Co-Chairs for SDG Advocates group

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres named Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau as new co-chairs of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group amidst the growing number of development crises facing the world.

“The Sustainable Development Goals are the world’s blueprint to build a healthier, greener, and sustainable future by 2030. With the clock ticking and multiple crises driving us further off track, we must do everything in our power to deliver the SDGs,” said Guterres, adding “I’m pleased that Prime Minister Mottley and Prime Minister Trudeau will help lead advocacy to do just that”.

Mottley said it was necessary to “seize the moment to move forward, together, to ensure the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the end of the Decade of Action and Delivery on the Sustainable Development Goals”.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has campaigned extensively for climate action and debt sustainability in middle-income countries and small states. In 2021, she was awarded the Champions of the Earth Award for her leadership.

Prime Minister Trudeau has been a strong advocate for climate action and nature protection, the empowerment of women and girls around the world, and ensuring an inclusive and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To build a better future for people and the planet, we must all place the values of inclusion and sustainability at the heart of everything we do. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals aim to create a world that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone.

“As Co-Chair of the SDG Advocates group, I look forward to rallying countries, governments, the private sector, and others, to come together to accelerate our progress and continue to raise our voices – and our ambition – on the path to 2030,” said Trudeau.

The SDG Advocates are influential leaders who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.

The previous co-Chairs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg have led the group since 2016 and 2014, respectively. The Secretary-General has thanked them for putting the SDGs on the global political agenda.

They will continue to stay engaged as co-chairs of the SDG Advocates Emeritus Group, a group of alumni Advocates who continue to support the achievement of the SDGs.

The following is the list of SDG Advocates.

Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians

His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar

BLACKPINK, K-pop Girl Group

Richard Curtis, Screenwriter, Producer and Film Director

Hindou Ibrahim, Activist for Climate Action and Indigenous Rights

Graça Machel, Founder and Chair of the Board, Graça Machel Trust

Dia Mirza, Actor, UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador

Valentina Muñoz Rabanal, STEM Activist

Edward Ndopu, Public Intellectual, Humanitarian and Founder of A BILLION REASONS

Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Earth Institute at Colombia University

Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, Founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation

Brad Smith, President, Microsoft Corporation

Forest Whitaker, Founder and CEO, Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation

CMC/