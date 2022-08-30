Love Conquers All on Aruba

Every year, Aruba receives hundreds of inquiries from persons about getting married or renewing their vows on the island. Whether you choose to tie the knot on the beach, during a private sunset cruise, or at a lush tropical garden, getting married in Aruba is a wonderful way to add exotic romance to your wedding day.

After a two-year hiatus, the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony returned for its fourth year of toes-in-the-sand romance. On August 11, over 200 couples from all over the world went to the island for the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony, Aruba I Do. At sunset, couples renewed their love and commitment on the pristine white sands of Eagle Beach, this year’s TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards Top Ten Best Beach in the World.

Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority is delighted that couples from around the world are choosing Aruba as their romantic destination.

“Aruba is excited to once again invite couples to take part in this romantic tradition on the island. We are honored that couples from around the world chose our One happy island as their destination of choice to celebrate their love and we are pleased to recognize those travelers through this ceremony. Aruba provides a stunning backdrop to any romantic celebration and is home to a plethora of experiences that complement the occasion, we look forward to showcasing this to the group participating in the renewal this year.”

Honoring their love, there were a variety of couples on Eagle Beach. Most lovers were from the U.S, Italy, The Netherlands, and Brazil. There was one couple who broke the Aruba I Do vow renewal record with 53 years of marriage.

This year’s event was one for the books. For the first time ever, over 500 viewers tuned into the Aruba I Do event livestream to watch their loved ones celebrate their love and commitment to each other. In addition to the vow renewal ceremony, couples also enjoyed a champagne toast and live music as the sun set behind them.

