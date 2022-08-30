Wind Creek Aruba Hosts 4th Annual Long Table Aruba, Awarding $90,000 to Local Aruban Charities 

Long Table Aruba, a one-night-only culinary charity event hosted by Wind Creek Aruba, concluded its 4th annual celebration on Sunday, August 28. Billed as “the only meal worth $40,000 for Aruba,” Long Table Aruba featured a white-hot dinner for guests and announced Animal Welfare Alliance Aruba as the grand prize winner of the $40,000 community impact donation.

This year’s event not only celebrated the reintroduction of Long Table Aruba after a two-year hiatus, but also marked the fifth year since the Wind Creek Hospitality acquisition of Renaissance Aruba. To recognize this significant milestone, Wind Creek Aruba awarded a record number of community impact donations. To determine the grand prize winner and runner-up recipients, Long Table Aruba hosted a community-driven voting process held from August 10-24.

“At Wind Creek, it is our mission to weave ourselves into the fabric of communities that we live and operate in,” said Paul Gielen, general manager of Wind Creek Aruba. “This event is a celebration of that principle, and this year’s Long Table Aruba exceeded all expectations. I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished tonight and how our community came together to support these local organizations.”

The grand prize winner of $40,000, Animal Welfare Alliance Aruba, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the adoption, neutering, and spaying of dogs and cats. With this community impact donation, Animal Welfare Alliance Aruba intends to start a spay and neuter clinic for pets of low-income families. The runner-up, Aruba Animal Shelter, received a $10,000 community impact donation to further their mission of improving the lives of Aruba’s dogs and cats.

Given the overwhelming interest shown throughout the voting process, Wind Creek also selected four additional organizations to receive $10,000 each.

Gielen added, “I think what makes Long Table Aruba one of our hallmark events is not only the way in which we’ve been able to support our local Aruban community, but also how it brings our entire Wind Creek Aruba team together. We’ve been so fortunate to see the positive impact that Long Table Aruba has had on everyone involved, from employees to guests to charitable recipients, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

