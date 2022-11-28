JP Farms to take legal action against banana fraudsters in Canada

Jamaica Producers (JP) says it has moved quickly to take legal action against fraudsters who have distorted its brand after bananas with fake JP branding were sold in Canada.

JP Farms is a subsidiary of logistics and food conglomerate Jamaica Producers Group and a leading grower of high-quality tropical foods in Jamaica.

The company which is Jamaica’s largest commercial banana farmer has sold its St Mary-grown bananas locally and worldwide under the JP and St Mary’s brands; both registered trademarks are prohibited from being used without permission.

In a release Monday, the company said widespread reports of fake bananas have alarmed several diaspora community members in Toronto.

The company also notes that the stickers on the fake product differ from those of JP Farms, as the imposter banana stickers are circular, whereas JP stickers are oval.

Also, the fake bananas bear the old St Mary’s logo, whereas JP bananas bear the new St Mary’s logo.

JP Farms General Manager Mario Figueroa clarified the distinctions between the fake and authentic JP bananas.

“The imposter bananas show quality defects that would not have passed JP Farms’ standards for export – these include sunburn damage and the food being too old to be used as boiling bananas – meaning the fruit would be tough when prepared,” he said.

“Our customers have come to know and trust JP bananas and we are disappointed that this trust is being exploited – for this reason, we have consulted with our legal team to take swift action to protect our customers, our hard-working farm team here in Jamaica and our brand,” he added.

JP Farms Commercial Manager Neleta White said the company has a significant presence in Canada and exports bi-weekly to distributors who mainly serve the Caribbean diaspora.

White also said JP Farms’ Canadian distributor partners have stated that customers are already refusing to purchase the fruit as a result of its poor quality and distributors are concerned about the possible negative impact on the Jamaican banana market in Canada.

JP Farms is urging customers to be cautious, and store owners to take action.

White affirmed that the company’s farming operations are based in Jamaica but maintain a strong line of sight in all of its markets both locally and internationally.

She also discourages anyone from taking this deceptive route for a quick sale as the company will not hesitate to pursue legal action.

Outside of Jamaica, the company’s markets include the United States, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and, most recently, Trinidad and Tobago.