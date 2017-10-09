JN Foundation helps Caribbean

JN Foundation Disaster Relief Fund helps Caribbean neighbors affected by the recent hurricanes.



The JN Foundation has launched a campaign to raise funds tol assist Caribbean islands which were devastated by the recent Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The campaign, called “Help Our Caribbean Neighbours” was launched in Jamaica recently.

Onyka Barrett-Scott, Partnerships & Development Manager, JN Foundation, said the devastation to several Caribbean islands caused by the hurricanes is heart-rending.

Sad and difficult times

“This is a sad and difficult time for many persons across the Caribbean Region; and we stand in solidarity with everyone affected by these disasters. There are many needs that now exist ,therefore, we’ve chosen to respond by raising funds to assist with the response and recovery efforts,” she said.

Generosity of donors will help

Mrs. Barrett–Scott said that the generosity of donors will help to meet some of the hurricane-related needs; and support the recovery plans in the affected countries in the region. The target for the Relief Fund is US$10,000. “I urge everyone to support the many families and children in need by giving to this Disaster Relief campaign; and please donate whatever you can.A little can go a very long way,” she added.

Persons can donate to the fund by visiting ISupport Jamaica website and clicking on the donate button; by visiting JN Live.

Several islands were affected by the major hurricanes, Irma and Maria, which swirled across the northern Caribbean leaving a trail of physical and human disaster behind.

The countries affected include: Barbuda where more than 1,000 residents had to abandon the island, as it was deemed inhabitable; Dominica, which had 27 deaths and the majority of its infrastructure destroyed; the US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands where most people are still without power; St Maarten, which had a third of its buildings destroyed; as well as Puerto Rico and Cuba.