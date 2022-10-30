JCF mourns another death after cop killed in car crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is mourning the loss of another member after a police constable was killed in a car crash in St. Thomas on Saturday.

Dead is Constable Kemar Nelson of the Specialized Operations Branch.

According to reports, Nelson was driving a Toyota Probox motor car from Morant Bay toward Seaforth and while attempting to overtake, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The incident occurred about 9:45 pm.

The constable and three other occupants of the vehicle suffered critical injuries.

They were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where the policeman died while receiving treatment.

The other occupants were admitted in serious but stable condition.

“We are heartbroken and saddened,” the Jamaica Police Federation said.

It added: “Sincere condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends.”

Nelson is the third policeman to have died tragically in recent weeks.