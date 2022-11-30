fbpx
Jamaican MP in gun loss case to return to court December 7

Phillip Paulwell.
By Micaiah Morgan

Phillip Paulwell, the Jamaican member of parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal, who was charged for the loss of his licensed firearm, appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

When the case was brought before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague, it was discovered that a report was missing. As a result, the judge ordered Paulwell to return to court on December 7.

Earlier this month, the director of public prosecutions ruled that Paulwell be charged with losing his licensed firearm through negligence.

The MP’s firearm was stolen in July during what he said was an emergency stop.

Phillip Paulwell reported that when he returned to his vehicle, he saw that one of the windows was smashed and the pouch containing his firearm was gone.

The MP said he reported the matter to the police and also provided a full report to the Firearm Licensing Authority.

