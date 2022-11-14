Jamaican MP to be charged over loss of firearm

Jamaica’s Director of Public Prosecutions has ruled that charges be laid against Opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell over the loss of his licensed firearm earlier this year.

Paulwell is to be charged later this week with losing a firearm through negligence.

The MP’s licensed firearm was reportedly stolen in July following an emergency stop.

Paulwell reported that when he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that one of the windows was smashed and the bag containing his firearm was gone.

The MP said he reported the matter to the police and also provided a full report to the Firearm Licensing Authority.

Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, head of the St. Andrew South Police Division, said Paulwell’s report of the incident was received and the matter was investigated.

Phillip Paulwell is a member of the People’s National Party, and represents the Kingston Eastern and Port Royal constituency in Parliament.

He is also the Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, supports the government’s gun amnesty, and is urging anyone with illegal guns, including his own, to turn them in by whatever means possible.

Under the amnesty, illegal guns may be surrendered to a sub-officer or senior sub-officer on duty at any police station; any designated officer at an FLA location; or an attorney-at-law or pastor on behalf of an individual requesting amnesty.

The amnesty period began Saturday, November 5, and ends midnight on Saturday, November 19.