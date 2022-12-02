Jamaican man arrested after attack on journalists

A man who physically and verbally attacked two media workers in Homestead, St Catherine on Wednesday has been arrested and charged by the police.

Michael Marlyn, a laborer, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property.

Reports are that a Television Jamaica (TVJ) videographer and a Gleaner reporter were covering a protest by teachers at Homestead Primary School

- Advertisement -

The man punched the cameraman, pulled the microphone cable, and tried to destroy the camera.

He also allegedly attempted to seize the Gleaner reporter’s mobile phone and issued death threats to both journalists before he was ushered away by people who intervened.

The Press Association of Jamaica in a statement condemned the attack and expressed that journalists must be free to carry out their duties without any form of threat or interference.

- Advertisement -

The Media Association of Jamaica has also denounced the incident.