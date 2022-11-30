fbpx
PAJ condemns attack on journalists in Homestead

By Micaiah Morgan

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has condemned the attack on a cameraman and newspaper reporter in Homestead, St Catherine on Tuesday.

The PAJ said in a statement that it had received a report about the incident which involved a Television Jamaica (TVJ) videographer and a Gleaner reporter.

The incident occurred when the journalists were covering a protest by teachers at Homestead Primary School.

Reports are that a scene was being filmed at the school gate when the TVJ worker was attacked by a man from the community.

It is reported that the man punched the cameraman, pulled the microphone cable, and tried to destroy the camera.

He also allegedly attempted to seize the Gleaner reporter’s mobile phone and issued death threats to both journalists before he was ushered away by people who intervened.

“The Press Association of Jamaica condemns unequivocally this reprehensible act and display of thuggery towards our workers,” the PAJ said, adding that journalists must be free to carry out their duties without any form of threat or interference.

The PAJ is also calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and impose appropriate penalties on the attacker.

 

