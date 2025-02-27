Jamaican gov’t outlines plans for new hospital in Bernard Lodge to address Portmore population

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has earmarked land in the Bernard Lodge area for the construction of a new hospital to serve the growing population of Portmore. A feasibility study is currently underway to determine the layout and structure of the proposed medical facility. Portmore is set to become Jamaica’s 15th parish and one of the major objections to this move has been the lack of a hospital in the area.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, made the announcement during a monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Chamber of Commerce in Spanish Town on Wednesday. He emphasized that the Government has a clear vision and a “strategic plan” to support the expanding communities in the region.

Tufton acknowledged the rapid population growth in St. Catherine and expressed that the Government is taking proactive steps to address the challenges posed by this expansion. “We are going beyond that, because we feel as a Government that we need to split the parish,” Tufton stated.

He explained that the expansion of healthcare facilities in St. Catherine is necessary not only to meet the current demand but also to prepare for future growth, which is expected with the ongoing housing developments. “From a population standpoint, from the development of housing, we’re talking about thousands and thousands of people,” he said. “Bernard Lodge alone represents close to 15,000 new houses. If you add three to four residents per house, it translates to a significant increase in population.”

Tufton pointed out that since 2016, significant progress has been made, with ongoing efforts to address the growing public health needs. He also highlighted the recent expansion of the Spanish Town Hospital, which is receiving a $5.5 billion upgrade. The hospital has seen a rise in patients, from 39,000 to approximately 45,000 in 2024.

“As the population continues to grow, we must prepare for the increasing demand for healthcare services,” Tufton said, noting that the hospital has seen an increase in staff as well. In 2016, there were 223 nurses at the Spanish Town Hospital, and by the end of 2024, that number had grown to 489. Additionally, the hospital’s doctor count has risen from 83 to 194, marking a significant increase.

Tufton assured that the Government has a comprehensive plan in place to address the evolving healthcare needs of the parish, with further expansion expected in response to the ongoing growth in population and housing.

– JIS