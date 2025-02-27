Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaican gov’t outlines plans for new hospital in Bernard Lodge to address Portmore population

Jamaican Gov’t outlines Plans for New Hospital in Bernard Lodge to Address Portmore Population
Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, made the announcement during a monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Chamber of Commerce in Spanish Town
By CNW Contributor

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has earmarked land in the Bernard Lodge area for the construction of a new hospital to serve the growing population of Portmore. A feasibility study is currently underway to determine the layout and structure of the proposed medical facility. Portmore is set to become Jamaica’s 15th parish and one of the major objections to this move has been the lack of a hospital in the area.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, made the announcement during a monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Chamber of Commerce in Spanish Town on Wednesday. He emphasized that the Government has a clear vision and a “strategic plan” to support the expanding communities in the region.

Tufton acknowledged the rapid population growth in St. Catherine and expressed that the Government is taking proactive steps to address the challenges posed by this expansion. “We are going beyond that, because we feel as a Government that we need to split the parish,” Tufton stated.

He explained that the expansion of healthcare facilities in St. Catherine is necessary not only to meet the current demand but also to prepare for future growth, which is expected with the ongoing housing developments. “From a population standpoint, from the development of housing, we’re talking about thousands and thousands of people,” he said. “Bernard Lodge alone represents close to 15,000 new houses. If you add three to four residents per house, it translates to a significant increase in population.”

Tufton pointed out that since 2016, significant progress has been made, with ongoing efforts to address the growing public health needs. He also highlighted the recent expansion of the Spanish Town Hospital, which is receiving a $5.5 billion upgrade. The hospital has seen a rise in patients, from 39,000 to approximately 45,000 in 2024.

- Advertisement -

“As the population continues to grow, we must prepare for the increasing demand for healthcare services,” Tufton said, noting that the hospital has seen an increase in staff as well. In 2016, there were 223 nurses at the Spanish Town Hospital, and by the end of 2024, that number had grown to 489. Additionally, the hospital’s doctor count has risen from 83 to 194, marking a significant increase.

Tufton assured that the Government has a comprehensive plan in place to address the evolving healthcare needs of the parish, with further expansion expected in response to the ongoing growth in population and housing.

– JIS

 

More Stories

T&T Government Discusses Payments to Venezuela in Dragon Gas Field Deal Amid US Sanctions

Trinidad gov’t discusses payments to Venezuela in Dragon gas field deal amid US sanctions

Trinidad and Tobago's Acting Prime Minister, Stuart Young, confirmed today that money has been paid to Venezuela as part of the agreement between the...
Cuban medical mission

US expands visa bans over Cuban medical missions, citing forced labor

The United States has expanded its visa restrictions to target Cuban and foreign officials involved in Cuba’s labor export program, particularly its overseas medical...
Jamaica Police Commissioner welcomes the wearing of body cameras

‘I don’t train my force to lose,’ says Jamaica’s police chief amid police killing concerns

Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, has delivered a firm response to criticisms from human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) over the rising...
imf

IMF projects economic growth for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a modest economic rebound for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025, with growth expected to rise to...
Cuba’s Cigar Fair Elevates Humidors to Luxury Status

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

Cuba’s renowned cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long enchanted connoisseurs. Now, a growing number of enthusiasts are recognizing the critical role...
Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer

Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A Bahamian financial services provider introduced what it claims to be the world’s first AI-powered humanoid loan officer on Tuesday....
Trump administration says it’s cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

Trump administration says it’s cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

The Trump administration announced plans Wednesday to drastically reduce U.S. foreign aid, cutting more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID)...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to visit the region next month, with potential stops in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, or Suriname, Mauricio...
Cora Richardson-Hodge Anguilla

Cora Richardson-Hodge to be sworn in as Anguilla’s first female premier after election victory

Anguilla is set to make history on Thursday as Governor Julia Crouch prepares to swear in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female head...
Trinidad Carnival

Trinidad Carnival 2025 season begins under state of emergency

The Trinidad Carnival season officially kicks off this weekend, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural celebrations in the Caribbean. Despite...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
T&T Government Discusses Payments to Venezuela in Dragon Gas Field Deal Amid US Sanctions

Trinidad gov’t discusses payments to Venezuela in Dragon gas field deal...

Skip to content