Jamaican cop dies months after St Elizabeth crash

Oshane Higgins. (Photo credit: Jamaica Constabulary Force)
By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican policeman died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident in St Elizabeth earlier this year.

He is Oshane Higgins, who was assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police Division.

Reports are that Higgins was one of two police officers involved in the single-vehicle crash on July 14 on Central Road in Black River. It is reported that Constable Higgins was on his way to the Probationers Exam.

Both officers were taken to hospital for treatment. The other officer has since been treated and released.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says it is saddened by the death of Higgins who had been hospitalized up to the time of his passing.

The police force said it is mourning with the staff, friends, and family members of Higgins.

