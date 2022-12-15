Russian charged following fatal accident in Jamaica

Alexey Zaystev, a Russian, has been charged following Sunday’s fatal accident along the Palisadoes Main Road in Kingston, Jamaica.

He is charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and has been offered bail.

Zaystev’s is expected to make his first court appearance on January 18.

- Advertisement -

Two men and two women, who were in a taxi, died as a result of injuries they sustained. All four were residents of Seaview Gardens, Kingston.

They are Rose Roberts-Banton, 54 years; Zachery Heslop, 18 years; Delroy Grant, 53 years; and his wife Camille Grant, 53 years.

According to reports, about 5:45 a.m., Grant was driving his Toyota motor car along the Palisadoes roadway when a collision occurred with a Toyota Land Cruiser which was being driven by Zaystev.

- Advertisement -

The police and the fire department were contacted, and six injured people were taken to hospital.

Roberts-Banton, Heslop, Grant and Stephenson-Grant were pronounced dead. Alexey Zaystev and his 14-year-old daughter who were in the Land Cruiser were treated and released.