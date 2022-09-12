fbpx
Several reported dead as van accident in St. Vincent

Several reported dead as van overturns in St. Vincent
Residents assisting passengers in the van that capsized. several are feared dead (CMC Photo)
By Santana Salmon

Several people are feared dead following an accident where a van overturned in Sandy Bay St. Vincent Sunday afternoon. The group was said to be on their way to a funeral when tragedy struck.

The St. Vincent police have confirmed receiving reports of the accident and say a team of officers had been dispatched to the area and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.

However, video obtained by the Caribbean Media Corporation and other media outlets shows persons lying unresponsive on the ground at the scene of the accident.

Witnesses also said several people were pinned inside and under the vehicle and that others had been taken in private vehicles to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was said to be transporting persons to Owia, for the funeral of murder victim Rohan “Charla” Rawlins, 43, who was shot and killed in Lowmans Bay on the outskirts of the capital on August 15.

In January 2015, seven students died when the bus in which they were traveling was careened off the road in Rock Gutter, another area in north Windward, and ended up in the sea.

CMC/

 

Skip to content