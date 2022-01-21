Five Jamaican Artistes to Watch In 2022

It almost seems like there are new artists popping up weekly in Jamaica. Whether we meet them at the studio or see them appear from nowhere online, the plethora of talent is undeniable.

Singers, deejays, songwriters, composers, engineers, and musicians all make up to what we anticipate in music and musical talent, completing the package.

Sifting out the best from such a good hand of prospects is difficult, but we try, nonetheless.

- Advertisement -

Here are the five must-watch Jamaican talents for 2022.

Jahshii

Who is Jahshii you ask? Well, according to one source, “if yuh ask anybody who that is, nobody knows him,” but alas, thanks to perhaps that very comment, and of course his new hit songs that dropped one after the other in a two-month time frame, then yes, by now you ought to know exactly who is this fast-rising entertainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CreamOfECrop! (@jahshiimusic)



And in case you don’t, CNW is here to help. Take a few quick minutes to listen to his catchy hit songs ‘25/8’ and ‘Keep Up’. The Grants Pen native, born Mluleki Tafari Clarke, has quickly become an outspoken personality who last month made very strong statements about dancehall legends Shabba Ranks, Sean Paul, and Shaggy being “afraid of the new talent in dancehall” and “dem man deh nuh buss nuhbody.”

The former Excelsior High School footballer’s other releases include Mula Lifestyle, Bad Energy, Time Right Now, and Superstar.

10Tik

It’s not your fun dance-a-long tune, but 10Tik’s street banger ‘Roll Deep’ quickly became a dancehall anthem early last year. The song currently has over 13 million streams on YouTube and is represented by the fans as a gangsta’s story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10Tik⭕️Music (@its_10tik_music)

The former firefighter’s new music videos are quickly attracting more views as he continues on his musical quest. Lovers of dancehall music are certain to keep glued to his growing catalog.

Since his teens 10Tik, whose given name is Carlton Nembhard, aspired to be an entertainer. He worked with the Jamaica Fire Brigade for five years then strategically quit his job.

“It was my intention to get a good, respectable job and pursue my dream and talent. When mi realise dat mi a pick up a traction musically inna di wider world, mi decide to put dis down [job as a firefighter]. That was four years ago, and it wasn’t an easy decision. Di pay and benefits were good,” he mentioned in an interview with The Jamaica Observer.

450

450 is an “Ol Gyal Thief” and he admits it in more than one of his storytelling new hit songs. From sleeping with his best friend’s girl and his girlfriend’s cousin, this young singjay has more tales and surprises up his sleeve; we can tell. Head on over to his YouTube page and be the judge, but from what we are hearing, and how the fans are responding this talent is going nowhere anytime soon, we hope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 450 (Chorus Gad)‼️✊🔥 (@450music)

The former Lennon High School student whose given name is Tristen Escoffery was born in Kingston then moved to Clarendon to live with his father. He once aspired to be an accountant and told The Jamaica Observer:

“Yong X Ray gave me my first professionally recorded song. It actually opened the doors for me and it was what led me to working with Tru Ambassador. Tru Ambassador was one of the producers that I wanted to work with. He has a melodic style to his beats. And with me being a melodic artist, it drew me to his kinda style,” He explained.

Some of his must listen releases include ‘Journey’, ‘Imperfection’, the recently released ‘Purge’, and Lonely.

Shemdread

Shemdread is not yet as exposed in comparison to the other three artists on this list; however, his talent is equally important and versatile. What struck us about him is his feature on Hink’s song “Choppa Walk”, which has close to two million YouTube streams since its upload in March 2021. The song is produced by outspoken Portmore-based producer Kvsh with co-production coming from Duss Records/G Slixx Production.

Shemdread is from Lauriston in Spanish Town; a trip over to his channel will reveal the potentiality of this soon-to-be well-known Jamaican talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FULLY BADSLAYVE💀☠🇪🇸 (@shemdread_musiq)

Malie Donn

Montegonian singjay Malie Donn has amassed an online fan base thanks to his catchy flow and association with the popular ‘6ixx’ family which consists of Squash, Chronic Law, Daddy 1, Bobby 6ixx, and others still to be named.

His addictive song ‘Crook’ speaks out against persons who can’t be trusted, and features references of sexual pleasures done to him by females.

A visit to his fast-growing YouTube channel will quickly attract any dancehall-loving fanatic to his career journey.

View this profile on Instagram OFFICIAL MALIEDON FANPAGE🎙️6️⃣ (@maliedonn_daily) • Instagram photos and videos