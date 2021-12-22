Top Five Trending Songs On YouTube Jamaica

The online music streaming space is competitive; Apple Music, Deezer, Audiomack, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube, and SoundCloud are amongst the most used.

Despite the tight competition, music lovers, producers, creatives, and artists look forward to watching the videos and lyrics to some of their favorite songs on YouTube.

To trend in the top five videos of any region is a coveted feat music makers and video directors look forward to achieving for their productions.

In Jamaica, these are the top five trending videos on YouTube right now.

Govana, Intense – Mxrdah

On December 17, Govana and Intence released the official music video for their song “Mxrdah”. The Chimney Records produced track has just reached a tad over 430,000 views on the video streaming platform.

In the video, what appears to be a human nest of dead bodies hanging from the ceiling in large garbage bags, tightly strapped with tape, mimics the scenes from horror movies that give children and adults nightmares.

Intence deejays; “Count out the money, dutty money, bloody. Contract killing mi will mek the duppy” are some of the more subtle lyrics in this heavily laced song riddled with gruesome acts of violence, drugs, and the praise of duping people out of their monies with lyrics, “turn mi client inna servant”.



2. Masicka & Popcaan – Pain

Masicka’s debut album 438 has been all the buzz, and track two from the No.2 Billboard Reggae Albums charting production is “Pain”. The album had the second-best first-week sales among Dancehall albums in 2021. With the lyrics, “Mi can tell you pain inna every language” Masicka wants us to know he is no soft shoulder in real life.



3. Masicka – King

Genahsyde fans are over the moon with the release of “King ”, a mere audio upload on the songwriter’s YouTube page. “Every black man a King,” are the echoing lyrics that come in as a chilling, eye-opening catch on the trending track, placed at number 10 from the debut album 438 released this year from the deejay.



4. Jahshii – Media

It’s just an audio upload, but like the Masicka track trending at number 3, this song from the quickly-controversial newcomer Jahshii, is trending in the top 5 in Jamaica at number 2, without the aid of any complementing visuals to support its impact.

On the Sonovic Music x Herah Music Production, Jahshii admits that he is coming from a “killa to a singer,” or perhaps that line is just an expression of ‘art imitating life’.

Whichever way one chooses to accept the deeply-felt track from the Grants Pen native, “Media” explodes as a melodic and emotionally inclined musical expression.



5. Masicka – Suicide Note

Javaun Fearon is the King of Jamaica YouTube for the month of December. Why? Well, as the deejay hailing from Portmore known as Masicka, he has 3 videos trending in a highly coveted category, and all 3 videos are of songs from his much talked about, chart-topping, debut album 438.

The video, directed by popular go-to directors in dancehall RD Studios, “Suicide Note” depicts the deejay in a reflective mood.

He pulls up to a graveyard in an all-black ensemble. He is ready to bury heartbreak, pain, and self-doubt. All the debilitating fears that have haunted him in the past are ultimately being buried. “Life ago change, friend ago turn, link ago pop, bridge ago burn. Life ago throw you down if you nuh firm.” The song is a poetic guide for listeners who enjoy Masicka’s storytelling epic.

