Jamaica hosts Roadshow Campaign for Travel Advisors in the US

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is back in the United States with its second ‘Fall in Love with Jamaica Again and Again’ campaign. The campaign includes an extensive in-person seminar series for valued travel advisor partners across the Northeastern U.S., the top source market for visitors to island.

“Jamaica is experiencing a strong recovery with stopover visitor arrivals nearing pre-pandemic levels over the summer, said Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism, Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board. “This is in large part due to the efforts of our valued travel professionals, so it is imperative that we continue to educate these partners about everything Jamaica has to offer in order to meet the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing in the marketplace.”

Launched on August 23 and continuing through to November 10, the seminar series includes 21 presentations per region where JTB’s business development officers and representatives from on-island tourism stakeholders are meeting in person with travel advisors to share important product updates and offers while encouraging the sentiment to come back to Jamaica.

“I truly enjoyed meeting so many new agents and reuniting with some I have not seen since before the pandemic,” said Lily Carr, Director of Sales for Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay. “Everyone had such great energy and I know these agents won’t forget the special night they shared with us at the iconic Molly Pitcher Inn. It’s always wonderful to see how passionate our agency partners are about Jamaica.”

Sharing the sentiment, Michelle Suraci Travel specialist, Traveltopia Unlimited LLC, said, “When I first stepped into the pre-cocktail hour and was handed my tropical punch, the Jamaica Tourist Board set the tone for the evening. It is always great to have fun when learning and Jamaica did just that, they literally had us jumping up out of our seats. Always a great night with Jamaica. Everything is always Irie!”

The first seminar took place at the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank, New Jersey, with others following in Delaware, New York, Maryland, Maine, Rhode Island, Virginia and more. Attendees have consistently expressed their eagerness to book their clients on trips to Jamaica. Many have also reported having clients already booked for travel to the island this year, as it is among the easiest and most convenient international destinations to visit with numerous flight options and no entry restrictions.

With 20 more events scheduled, 1,460 travel advisors are expected to attend the complete seminar series. Partners can view the full schedule of seminars and register at www.visitjamaica.com/usa/seminars/.