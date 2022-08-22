Places to Visit in St. Elizabeth Jamaica

St. Elizabeth is one of Jamaica’s largest parishes and is known, familiarly, as ‘the bread basket’ of the nation. The parish produces over 20% of the island’s domestic food needs, but outside of agriculture, St. Elizabeth is also known as a lowkey tourist destination. Treasure Beach, with its line of shacks and dark sand, is a popular hangout spot for tourists and residents outside of the parish. There are also other points of interest that St. Elizabeth is known for.

YS Falls

A quiet alternative to Dunn’s River Falls in Ocho Rios, these falls are part of a cattle and horse farm and are reached via a tractor and trailer. There is actually a series of seven falls on the property that cascade into natural pools. An exhilarating zip-line zooms over the cascading falls. Lifeguards on site, indicate which areas are for swimming, however, being able to swim is a requirement. There is a natural pool, fed by underground and above ground springs, which is more suitable for children and others unable to swim.

Treasure Beach

The most atmospheric beach in the southwest is in the community of Treasure Beach. Here there are several long stretches of sand and many small coves. With more rocks and darker sand, the beach isn’t as pretty as those to the west or north, but it’s a bit of the “real” Jamaica. Both locals and visitors use the beach, though you’re as likely to find it deserted, beyond a friendly beach dog. Treasure Beach attracts a bohemian crowd, and you won’t find as many hustlers as in North Coast resort towns.

Lovers’ Leap

As legend has it, two slaves who were in love chose to jump off this 1,700-foot cliff rather than be captured by their master. Located down a narrow rough road in the south coast community of Southfield, this site includes a photogenic lighthouse and stunning sea views.

Appleton Estate

One of the Caribbean’s premier rum distillers, Appleton Estate offers guided tours illustrating the history of rum making in the region. The tour begins with a lively discussion of the days when sugarcane was crushed by donkey power, then proceeds to a behind-the-scenes look at the modern facility. Upon being fully educated about rum you can partake of the samples that flow freely. Furthermore, every visitor receives a complimentary miniature bottle of Appleton. Reservations are not required for the tour, but they also offer tours with lunch. To include lunch with your tour, you must reserve 24 hours in advance.

Black River Safari

Cruise down the Black River and discover the flora and fauna of the Jamaican countryside and the wetlands around Jamaica’s longest navigable river. St. Elizabeth Safari offers an educational tour on the Black River where visitors can learn about the protected species, migratory and resident birds, and the communities which are served by this valuable waterway.

Cockpit Country

Often regarded as Jamaica’s most inhospitable region, the Cockpit Country is a hilly and dense area with limestone denudations traversing three parishes and covering over 500 square miles. The Cockpit Country has the highest diversity of plants and animals anywhere on the island. It is a goldmine for birdwatchers, plant lovers and scientists. It is also home to one of the most important Maroon communities on the island, the town of Accompong in the parish of St Elizabeth.