Jamaica awaits arrival of Saudi Arabian investment delegation

Jamaica is preparing for the arrival of an 80-member delegation from Saudi Arabia on Friday for discussions with government officials on local investment prospects.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, who made the announcement, said it will be the largest and strongest group of investors from the Middle East to be hosted locally and will arrive in Jamaica after participating in the inaugural two-day Caribbean-Saudi Arabia Summit that began in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The Caribbean-Saudi Arabia Summit is being held to facilitate stakeholder discussions that forge and strengthen business relations between both regions.

Bartlett said members of the delegation will be exploring potential investment options in several areas. These include logistics, agriculture, infrastructure and real estate, and tourism and hospitality.

“We are excited about the prospects of being able to show them the different investment options in the Corporate Area, in Montego Bay and elsewhere, and that out of it will come foreign direct investment… straight investment in the economy of Jamaica.

“This, I think, is an exciting moment …to create this opportunity for investment in Jamaica,” Bartlett stated.

The delegation is also expected to visit Guyana later his month according to an official statement.

CMCV/