Issa Trust foundation raises over US$400K for children’s health center in Jamaica

The Sunrise, Florida-based Issa Trust Foundation has raised US$417,000 at its first major fundraiser in the United States to construct the first pediatric adolescent health center in the north coast resort town of Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s overwhelming support and generosity,” Issa Trust Foundation Jamaica-born President Diane Pollard said about the event at the Sony Hall in Manhattan, New York, stating that Jamaica has one of the highest rates of adolescent pregnancies in the English-speaking Caribbean.

“One out of every four students had considered suicide,” she added. “Jamaica lags behind international standards with respect to its capacity to deliver mental health services to its population.

“All of these factors should be of a major concern to everyone, and I hope more partners will step up, join forces with us to help our future generation,” Pollard continued.

She said since 2005, the foundation has conducted annual pediatric medical initiatives across the island and treated thousands of children.

Pollard said the goal is not only to give free medical care to children but to also mentor with local health care providers, “so that they can continue to practice in their home countries where their skills are most urgently needed.”

In 2020, Pollard said the foundation responded to the urgent medical crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sourcing US$238,000 in equipment and supplies for Jamaica.

She said the donation included two GE ventilators, a new portable X-ray machine and a 40 foot container of supplies and equipment.

Pollard said the pediatric adolescent health center will be named the Mary Issa Health Center in honor of Mary Issa, the deceased family matriarch who was passionately committed to health care for children during her lifetime.

She said the facility will provide expertise in areas such as cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, oncology and mental health support.

Vision screening will be offered, along with free glasses, if needed, Pollard said.

Entertainment at the gala was provided by Reggae Ambassadors Third World, a New York City-based band led by singer and actor Leon of the bobsled movie Cool Runnings star and DJ Norrie.

The Issa Trust Foundation, established in 2005 by Couples Resorts in Jamaica, says its mission is to provide “a system of prevention, health promotion and education, community health improvement and other services to promote well-being and development for the people of Jamaica.”

The foundation says it “strives to provide an environment conducive to the educational needs of children in collaboration with other community resources.

CMC/