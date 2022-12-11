IDB provides funds to strengthen Guyana’s health care network

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$97 million loan to strengthen Guyana’s health care network – the first operation under a conditional credit line for investment projects (CCLIP).

The Washington-based financial institution says the overall objective of the CCLIP, which will include multiple loans, is “to improve access, quality and efficiency of health services in the country.”

The IDB said the program will expand the capacity of seven hospitals (four hinterland hospitals in Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9, Linden Hospital, New Amsterdam Hospital and Georgetown Public Hospital) and extend the coverage of diagnostic exams and medical consultations.

The program will also increase the efficiency of the public health system by supporting improvements in logistics, management and processes, the IDB said.

It said infrastructure upgrades include “more efficient use of water and energy as well as accessibility provisions for disabled persons.”

The IDB said it is expected that the project will benefit around 406,000 persons, over half of the country’s population.

In addition, the telehealth activities, which will be installed in over 15 health facilities, will reach all ten of the country’s regions, including the hinterlands, the IDB said.

As part of the investment project activities, the IDB said the CCLIP will also finance Guyana’s plans for a digital transformation in health, including the expansion of the teleradiology and teleophthalmology networks.

The IDB said the CCLIP will also strengthen supply chain management, improve the provision of maternal and child health, and contribute to pandemic and emergency preparedness, among other activities.

“This program included a gender and diversity assessment to identify and address health disparities by gender, ethnicity and disability status,” the IDB said.

In addition, the IDB said the program contributes to climate change mitigation and adaptation by financing health infrastructure that is environmentally sustainable and resilient to climate change.

CMC/