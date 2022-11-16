fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Hefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago

Hefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago
By CMC News

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) says persons found guilty of operating a Ponzi scheme could be fined a maximum TT$10 million (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) as well as serve a ten-year jail term.

The TTSEC in a statement posted on its website, said the fines and imprisonment are contained in the recent amendments to the Securities Act.

“A new Section 165A has been inserted after the existing Section 165 of the Act to provide for the criminalizing of any ‘prohibited schemes’, namely Ponzi and pyramid-type schemes.

- Advertisement -

“Under the amended Act, it is now a criminal offence to establish, operate, advertise or participate in these prohibited schemes. It is now also an offence to invite persons to join a prohibited scheme.

“The Act further provides that a person who establishes or operates a prohibited scheme is liable, if convicted, to pay a fine of TT$10 million or to imprisonment for ten years. It also states that a person who knowingly participates in a prohibited scheme is liable, if convicted, to pay five million (TT) dollars or to imprisonment for five years,” the TTSEC said.

It said for knowingly advertising or inviting another person to join a prohibited scheme, a person is liable, if convicted, to pay two million dollars or to imprisonment for three years.

“Members of the public, who may have information about the operation of a prohibited scheme, are urged to contact the TTSEC or send the information (audio or video files/documents/texts/images) via the ‘TTSEC Investor Protection App’, easily downloadable via the Google and Apple Stores,” the TTSEC added.

Ponzi and pyramid-type schemes are referred to as “affinity fraud” and TTSEC said such schemes depend upon the promoter’s ability to find an ever-increasing number of new “investors” by giving the impression that earlier investors have been successful.

Within a short time, however, the required number of new investors will be difficult to find, and the promoter either disappears or has to admit that he cannot pay investors back.

CMC/

 

Previous articleGuyana President invites Black panther actress Letitia Michelle Wright to visit homeland
Next articlePublic hearings into border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to begin on Thursday

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Public hearings into border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to begin on Thursday

Public hearings into border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to begin...

Click here to view
Skip to content