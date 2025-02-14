Haiti’s shuttered main public hospital set on fire in latest attack on the institution

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s main public hospital, the General Hospital of Port-au-Prince, was set on fire Thursday in the latest blow to the country’s already fragile healthcare system. The fire was confirmed by Dr. Prince Sonson Pierre, the hospital’s general director.

Dr. Pierre expressed his sadness over the incident, highlighting the dire need for medical services in the country, and explained that he had contacted the police to secure the building in hopes of preventing further damage.

The hospital is located in a high-risk area of downtown Port-au-Prince, controlled by a gang coalition called Viv Ansanm. This group had previously forced the hospital to shut down last year. In December, following a police operation that drove the gunmen out, the Haitian government announced the hospital would reopen. The decision was officially communicated during a press conference on Christmas Eve, attended by politicians, police officers, and journalists.

However, gunmen opened fire during the event, opposing the hospital’s reopening. The attack left two journalists and a police officer dead, and at least seven other reporters were injured. The assault, one of the most violent attacks on Haitian media in recent memory, led to the resignation of the country’s health minister.

Gang violence in Haiti has escalated dramatically in recent years, with armed groups controlling large portions of the country, including key areas of the capital, Port-au-Prince. These gangs, often operating under loose coalitions, have been responsible for numerous violent incidents, including kidnappings, robberies, and territorial disputes, which have severely affected both the general population and the country’s infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

The violence has worsened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, which plunged the nation into further political instability and left the government struggling to maintain control. Gangs have increasingly taken advantage of this power vacuum, exerting their influence over both urban and rural areas. They often control access to essential services, including healthcare and transportation, and extort businesses, making it nearly impossible for many Haitians to go about their daily lives safely.