Haitian Police regain control of country’s main fuel terminal from gangs

Police in Haiti say they have taken control of the country’s main fuel terminal that had been held by criminal gangs since September, leading to a government announcement that fuel distribution will resume on Monday.

The coalition of powerful gangs had seized the Varreux oil terminal, southwest of the capital Port-au-Prince, blocking the delivery of imported fuel and hampering efforts to distribute food and medicines.

However, police launched an operation on Wednesday to take back control of the terminal which supplies most of the oil products in Haiti, and they reported on Thursday that they had been successful.

While there were reports of gunfire during the operation, no official reports have been given about whether there were any deaths or injuries.

“The government congratulates the Haitian National Police for the professionalism it showed today, in retaking control of the Varreux terminal that was under the control of armed men,” said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

According to the government, fuel will be available on Monday after weeks of shortages that sparked a humanitarian crisis.

For the last two months, heavily armed gangs have been blockading access to the country’s main fuel terminal and seaports, severely hampering access to drinking water, food, and medicine.

In October the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) says it has transported “vital” security equipment to Haiti in response to a request for international assistance from the Haitian government.

SOUTHCOM said a US Air Force C-17 airplane, based at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, transported the security equipment to Port-au-Prince.

“The delivery of the vital equipment was part of a joint operation involving US Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft,” said SOUTHCOM in a statement, stating that the equipment included tactical and armored vehicles, purchased by the Haitian National Police (HNP), from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, Canada.

