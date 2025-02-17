Haiti police union calls for national state of emergency

The SPNH-17, the Haiti National Police Union (PNH), has issued a firm ultimatum to the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), the Government, and the National Police Superior Council (CSPN), accusing them of failing to provide officers with the necessary resources to reclaim gang-controlled territories.

In a statement released on Monday, the union set a deadline of March 12, 2025, for authorities to demonstrate clear progress toward restoring security. If no concrete actions are taken by that date, the union warns it will consider the government to have abandoned both the police force and the population to criminal elements.

To address the escalating security crisis, SPNH-17 is demanding immediate measures, including:

A state of security emergency to be declared nationwide, suspending all non-essential activities such as carnival celebrations and public festivities.

The mobilization of all police officers, particularly those who previously served under former officials, requiring them to report for duty within 48 hours.

The immediate release of security funds to cover intelligence operations, risk bonuses, and food provisions for officers on the ground.

Deployment of medical units and ambulances to assist injured officers and military personnel during operations.

A restructuring of the police force, removing ineffective officers from key divisions such as the Central Directorate of the Administrative Police (DCPA) and the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ), and appointing leaders capable of making decisive operational decisions.

The Haiti police union has urged all officers to remain on high alert, vowing to resist what it calls a “plan of death” threatening the country.

As gang violence and insecurity continue to grip Haiti, the union’s demands reflect growing frustration within law enforcement ranks over the government’s handling of the crisis. It remains to be seen whether authorities will respond before the March deadline.