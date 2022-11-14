Haiti Government ministers resign

Two government ministers have resigned their positions in the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry amid speculation that they were forced to do so after the United States revoked their American visas.

According to a decree published in the special issue of the official journal, “Le Moniteur,” the Minister of Justice Berto Dorcé and the Interior Minister, Liszt Quitel had tendered their resignations.

It gave no reasons for the resignation, noting that Prime Minster Henry will act as minister of the Interior and Territorial Communities. In addition, the decree noted that Emmelie Prophet Milcé will act as the minister of Justice and Public Security.

Media reports said the two ministers were forced to resign following the revocation of their American visas, within the framework of the sanctions imposed by the United States.

The American authorities did not communicate the reasons for revoking the visas of the two ministers in contrast to what was done to the President of the Senate Joseph Lambert and the former Senator, Youry Latortue, both of whom had been sanctioned by Washington.

Both Lambert and Latortue denied the allegations made against them by the United States and Canada and have both have indicated a desire to challenge the allegations.

In a statement, Latortue, who is also a former police commissioner, said it is important for him to clear his name. Canada named him and Lambert as engaging in criminal activities.

Lambert said he will challenge the decision of the United States and Canada for imposing sanctions against him for his alleged involvement in “significant corruption” and “gross violation of human rights”.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it was sanctioning Lambert, with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, saying Lambert “abused his public position by participating in corrupt activity that undermined the integrity of Haiti’s government.

In a separate but similar action, the US Department of the Treasury designated Lambert for his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, said her country is imposing targeted sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations “in response to the egregious conduct of Haitian political elites who provide illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs.

CMC/