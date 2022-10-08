Haiti denies Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned

The Haitian government has denied rumors that Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned and that the Ministry of Defense has entered into a pact with gangs as the situation in the French-speaking country worsens.

“The Office of Communication formally and categorically denies the information conveyed on social networks. These are purely and simply strategies of fabrications, intoxication, orchestrated by ill-intentioned individuals, aimed at sowing trouble and confusion,” the government said.

Further, the Communication Office of the Ministry of Defense “formally denies the false allegations” being circulated on social media that the Ministry of Defense had entered into a pact with gang leaders.

“Attached to the principles of ethics of republican values, the Ministry of Defense has never, nor never intends to make a pact with outlaw individuals and groups who, through terrorist acts, paralyze the proper functioning of the country,” the ministry said.

The announcement by the government comes as Haiti has formally requested the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle.

A document published on Friday and signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials, states that they are alarmed by “the risk of a major humanitarian crisis” that is threatening the lives of many people.

It authorizes Prime Minister Henry to request from international partners “the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity,” to stop the crisis across the country caused partly by the “criminal actions of armed gangs.

“It is imperative to restart activities to avoid a complete asphyxiation of the national economy,” according to the document, even as it remains unclear if the request had been formally submitted and to whom.

On Friday, the U.S. Embassy warned that “U.S. citizens should depart Haiti now in light of the current health and security situation and infrastructure challenges.” It also authorized the temporary departure of government personnel and their families.

“We strongly condemn those who continue to block the distribution of fuel and other necessities to Haitian businesses,” U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said, adding that Washington is considering a request for a humanitarian corridor to restore the distribution of fuel within Haiti and coordinating with Prime Minister Henry and other international partners to determine how best to provide additional support.

But Patel would not disclose where the troops to enforce the corridor might come from, saying that consideration was still in an early stage.

Protesters and increasingly powerful gangs have helped plunge Haiti into an unprecedented level of chaos, with the country paralyzed for nearly a month after gangs surrounded a large fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, refusing to budge until Prime Minister Henry steps down.

As a result, crews have been unable to distribute about 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site.

Protesters also have blocked roads ever since the prime minister announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel, leading to sharp increases in the price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

CMC/