President Ali to visit India in January as Chief Guest of Indian Diaspora Day

India’s High Commission to Guyana has announced that the Government of India will be hosting President Irfaan Ali as the Chief Guest of the 17th Indian Diaspora Day from January 8, 2023, at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

High Commissioner Dr. K J Srinivasa, in a statement, conveyed that “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates January 9 – the day when Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to India in 1915.

To mark this day, the tradition of celebrating the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Indian Diaspora Day) started in 2003.

The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held on January 9, 2003, to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

Since 2015 under a revised format, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is organized every two years and to date, 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions have been organized. But due to the pandemic, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was conducted in the virtual setting with the theme “Contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat” in 2021.

In 2023, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held with the theme “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal.”

In a message during the website inauguration for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, external affairs minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar said “Even during testing times of the pandemic, our diaspora displayed great devotion and commitment toward their homeland.

During the forthcoming 17th PBD Convention, the diaspora will have the opportunity and the platform to share its ideas and sentiments about India’s future development.”

He invited and urged all diaspora brothers and sisters to visit India and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023.

The Government of India will also bestow Ali with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award during the ceremony.

The president of Guyana who is of Indian origin from Uttar Pradesh/Bihar region of India studied in India during 2002-2003.

Former presidents of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar were chief guests of previous Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conventions and were bestowed with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

High Commissioner Dr. K J Srinivasa conveyed that “India and Guyana are currently strengthening their partnership in many sectors including healthcare, pharma, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, renewable energy, education, capacity building and skills development.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Convention 2023 will provide a huge platform for further solidifying this relationship and will also provide opportunities to promote Guyana as an investment destination in India”

