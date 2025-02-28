NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana to Host INTERPOL Conference in 2026
President Irfaan Ali met with the group last week, expressing his support for the consortium’s achievements and its future plans.
By Amelia Robinson

In 2026, Guyana will be the host of the prestigious International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Conference, an announcement made by President Irfaan Ali at the Annual Officers Police Conference on Wednesday. The decision to hold the event in Guyana highlights the progress made by the Guyana Police Force and the broader security sector, according to President Ali.

“This is not by accident. The global system must have had to see the improvement. They must have had to have confidence in our system before they make these decisions,” President Ali stated, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the police force and the security sector.

During his address, the president encouraged members of the Guyana Police Force, emphasizing unity and strength. He assured them that their collective efforts will ensure the Force’s continued success in protecting both Guyana and its citizens, as well as improving the conditions for officers to serve.

INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, plays a crucial role in global law enforcement. Its main functions include:

  1. Information Sharing: INTERPOL facilitates the exchange of criminal information and intelligence between police forces across its 196 member countries. This allows law enforcement agencies to share critical data about criminals, crime trends, and ongoing investigations.
  2. Crime Databases: INTERPOL maintains several global databases that assist police in tracking criminals, stolen property, missing persons, and other critical criminal information. This includes databases on fingerprints, DNA, stolen passports, and firearms.
  3. Operational Support: INTERPOL provides assistance to national law enforcement agencies in complex investigations, offering technical and operational support. This includes helping with investigations into transnational crimes such as human trafficking, terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.
  4. Capacity Building and Training: INTERPOL works to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies through specialized training programs, workshops, and capacity-building projects. This ensures that police forces worldwide stay updated on best practices, technology, and new trends in crime prevention.
  5. International Cooperation: INTERPOL helps coordinate international efforts to combat crime, often acting as a liaison between countries facing transnational threats. It enables countries to collaborate effectively on cross-border criminal investigations and operations.
  6. Specialized Units: INTERPOL has specialized units that focus on specific areas of crime, such as terrorism, human trafficking, child exploitation, organized crime, and environmental crimes. These units provide expertise, resources, and coordinated efforts to tackle these challenges globally.
  7. Public Alerts: INTERPOL issues international alerts, such as Red Notices, which are requests for the location and apprehension of individuals wanted for serious crimes. It also issues warnings and notices related to emerging threats like new forms of terrorism or criminal activities.

These functions enable INTERPOL to strengthen global law enforcement cooperation and ensure a more effective and coordinated approach to fighting international crime. Hosting the conference will showcase Guyana’s progress and the trust the international community has placed in its security system.

