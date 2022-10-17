Guyana to establish single window to improve ease of doing business

The Guyana government says it intends to bring legislation before year end to allow for a single window electronic processing system to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

“Today I am happy to report that legislation to introduce the single window system will conclude by December and implementation will begin immediately,” said Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal.

He said the government has recognized that the increased demands for building permits and other services by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) require a more efficient solution.

Croal said once the legislation is in place, it will significantly reduce the time it takes to complete a transaction as well as steps within the transaction, and standardize application forms and checklists, among other things. It will also see the ministry transitioning from paper-based to electronic.

“The Ministry of Housing and Water through CHPA and GWI is facing greater demand for its services. As you are aware, not only do we provide subsidized housing, CHPA for example issues approvals and building permits for commercial and industrial purposes as well as executes town and country planning by way of zoning for residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

“As a result, there is a tremendous need for us to provide these services more efficiently, that is, we must reduce the time taken to conduct business with the ministry,” he added.

The ministry said it has already created an online portal that allows house lot applicants to upload their applications or update their information from the comfort of their homes and that the regional offices will prevent residents from traveling to the central office in Georgetown.

CMC/