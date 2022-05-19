fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Guyana laying the groundwork for development of hemp industry

Guyana laying the groundwork for development of hemp industry
By Santana Salmon

The Guyana government has tabled legislation aimed at establishing a hemp industry in the country.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said the Industrial Hemp Bill will, “provide for the cultivating and manufacturing of industrial hemp and hemp-related products; to provide for the conducting of research and industrial hemp or any other activity concerning or relating to industrial hemp”.

The bill, tabled on Tuesday, also proposes the establishment of the Guyana Industrial Hemp Regulatory Authority, which will be the governing body of the hemp industry.

Hemp, often confused with marijuana, is a member of the cannabis family, but it has significantly lower tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) than marijuana. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gives users the ‘high feeling’.

Research has shown that hemp has proven to be a super plant, responsible for the creation of myriad products including rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, and biofuel.

The Agricultural Marketing Resource Centre said hemp is rich in protein, unsaturated fats, fiber, minerals, and vitamins and it protects the brain, boosts heart health, reduces inflammation, improves skin conditions, and relieves rheumatoid arthritis.

Earlier this year, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, said Guyana can develop a viable hemp industry.

“The hemp industry is not only about hemp production, but it is about having the processing and value-added facilities here in Guyana and these are industries that can generate jobs, these are industries that have high-value return.”

CMC/

 

Previous articleJulie Mango Using Comedy for Mental Health Advocacy
Next articleTrinidad’s Private sector welcomes government’s supplemental appropriation package

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

UK Announces Support for Johnson Smith as Next Commonwealth Secretary General

Click here to view
Skip to content