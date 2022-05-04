fbpx
Guyana government launches Media and Communication Academy

Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy
By Santana Salmon

The Guyana Media and Communications Academy was launched on Tuesday with the government indicating that it will be a virtual academy, offering those who secure a free license from the government, access to world-class learning and certification opportunities.

Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, addressing a two-day conference and symposium at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, said persons will be allowed to pursue learning from a selection of 2,000 courses at various universities and levels of certification.

The government will partner with Coursera, the US-based open online course provider launched in 2012 and regarded as one of the largest learning platforms in the world, “…to make the academy a dynamic virtual institution of reputable credence,” McCoy noted.

According to the public affairs minister, every single Guyanese media practitioner including those in the diaspora will have access to the courses offered by the academy, he noted that the classes will be paid for by the government.

“When we came to government, we launched a full round of training for the state media in collaboration with private media and the Ministry of Education to offer a wide range of study opportunities,” McCoy said.

“We have strengthened many other mechanisms within the state media and continue to look at ways which continue to make a difference in the media fraternity,” he added.

President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir, said the GPA does not support the idea of the Guyana Media and Communication Academy as a standalone entity, proposing instead that the resources be put into further strengthening the University of Guyana’s Centre for Communication Studies through which tertiary-level recognized credits can be awarded.

“We support the intent of continuous training, and the GPA stands ready and willing to endorse and provide such training through the established and accredited University of Guyana,” she said.

CMC/

 

